Community Day held for tornado survivors in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The U.S. Air Force hosted a free event for tornado survivors in Dawson Springs on Thursday.

The community was invited to the Western Kentucky 4-H Campground for free food, games and live music. A booth was aslo set up to provide free phones to those who qualified for government assistance.

Second Lieutenant Brennan Burke, who is also a Kentucky native, says the people of this community are strong.

“Obviously, this tornado has caused a lot of destruction, has taken a lot of our home here, but this community is what sticks us together,” Burke said. “We are a family at the end of the day. Our hearts are the biggest piece. So bringing this back, showing Dawson Springs that no matter what Mother Nature throws at us, we are still a family. That’s what this is about.”

The event also featured a couple of competitions, including an egg relay, cup stacking, as well as a strong man/woman competition.

