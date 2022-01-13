Cofer inks professional contract with Duke City Gladiators

OWENSBORO (WFIE) - Former Kentucky Wesleyan standout Dalan Cofer has signed a professional contract with the Duke City Gladiators of the Indoor Football League (IFL).

“Without Kentucky Wesleyan I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Cofer. “Thanks to some incredible coaches I was able to improve my craft year-by-year. My coaches’ belief in me allowed me to grow as both a player and a person. I want to thank Coach Griggs and coach Carter of Duke City for believing in me and allowing me to be a part of their incredible organization. I can’t wait to learn from the veterans of the league and compete in the 505!”

Duke City joined the IFL in 2020 after two straight Champions Indoor Football (CIF) League championships in 2018 and 2019. In their inaugural 2021 season in the IFL the Gladiators finished fourth in the league with a 7-7 record and made an appearance in the league semi-finals. They compete out of Albuquerque, New Mexico and compete in the Rio Rancho events center.

The Bowling Green, Ky. native finished his career at Wesleyan with 16.5 sacks, good for second all time in program history. He concluded his career with 181 total tackles and 37 tackles for loss. He tallied a career best 53 tackles this past season for the Panthers.

“It was a blessing to coach Dalan because he’s a natural leader and well respected,” said Defensive Line Coach Glen Rowell. “I call him a gentle giant because at 6′3″, 250 lbs he never really said much, he just went work and led by example, both on and off the field. On the football field he turned into a complete beast, and I have no doubt he will succeed at the next level.”

Dalan will suit up for his first professional game on March 13th when the Gladiators travel to Phoenix to take on the Arizona Rattlers.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.