Breezy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and colder as high temps drop into the upper 40s. There is a slight chance of rain during the morning. This afternoon, becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Tonight, cloudy with mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Low temps dropping into the upper 20s.

Friday, cloudy and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s. Friday night, cloudy with a few flurries as temps drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday, snow likely during the morning with accumulation less than 1-inch. Snow mixing with rain during the afternoon along with colder high temps in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.