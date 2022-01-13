Breezy, Colder

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and colder as high temps drop into the upper 40s. There is a slight chance of rain during the morning. This afternoon, becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Tonight, cloudy with mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Low temps dropping into the upper 20s.

Friday, cloudy and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s. Friday night, cloudy with a few flurries as temps drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday, snow likely during the morning with accumulation less than 1-inch. Snow mixing with rain during the afternoon along with colder high temps in the lower 30s.

Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
14 First Alert 1/13
Alert Day WFIE
14 First Alert 1/12 at 10pm
1/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
