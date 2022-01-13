Boonville to get more help for police, fire departments

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many of our Tri-State cities are continuously expanding and making their communities better in some ways.

That’s what Mayor Charlie Wyatt over in Boonville says they’re doing.

We spoke with Mayor Charlie Wyatt about what they have going on over there, and he tells us some of these plans have been in the works for years.

At the Boonville Board of Works meeting a couple of weeks ago, some items were approved, including three new police officer positions, three additional police vehicles and $7,000 worth of upgrades to the city’s communications equipment.

Mayor Wyatt tells us that communications equipment is important. He says it’s necessary to have everything up to date in case the city or even surrounding areas experience a disaster like many of our Western Kentucky communities went through with that deadly tornado.

Mayor Wyatt says It ensures the city to have the ability for the emergency workers to have phone service on-site.

Those new police officer positions will be a part of Mayor Wyatt’s plan to have a school resource officer in all four schools in Boonville.

That’s something the mayor says is high on his priority list.

“We want those to be the heroes to these kids and if we can get an officer in the grade schools where they can grow up too and interact too. I’m just thinking that’s a positive, Jessica,” Mayor Wyatt told us. “So the opportunity is there and we are acting on that opportunity.”

The mayor says he saw the opportunity for those additional police officers in schools is when the Warrick County Council allowed the public LIT tax to happen.

He says there’s no exact timeline right now because those officers still need to go through the academy and whatnot, but he’s hoping they’ll be there as soon as possible.

Mayor Wyatt says the city will receive a little over $2 million per year, which has to be used on police and fire departments.

So with that comes the plans to also hire six new city firefighters this year, along with plans to build a whole new fire station.

The mayor says they are also planning to purchase two new pumper trucks. It takes 480 days to get one built from the day of the contract signing, which was approved.

The city is also planning to purchase a new ladder truck. It also takes about 480 days to get one.

Mayor Wyatt says all of those vehicles are in need of upgrading.

Now plans also include helping out the police department’s location and adding some much-needed space for them.

“The downstairs area, that was very cramped as far as an evidence room,” he said. “We are going to make a community room downstairs where people can have meetings. Different organizations can have meetings. We’re looking to install an elevator on the backside of the building, that’s my idea because I don’t want to harm the beauty of the building but also we want it functional for ADA issues.”

The mayor says there are plans for electrical and mechanical upgrades to the police station, a much-needed evidence room, and plans for the police department to be a command central location.

The mayor says generators, a communication center and more will be there if the city ever needs them for emergencies.

