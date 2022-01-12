Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A semi and a car collided in Evansville early this morning. It happened at Highway 41 and Boonville New Harmony Road.

All students and staff at Castle High School will be required to mask up today, regardless of vaccination status.

We’ve learned a lot from doctors about the pandemic over the past two years. But as new variants make their way into our daily lives, you might still have questions. Jessica Costello is live this morning after speaking to a local doctor.

A shooting investigation is underway in Owensboro. Police say a man was shot just before 8 last night.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.