USI students offering free tax prep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, University of Southern Indiana students in the Romain College of Business will provide free federal and state income tax preparation on Monday evenings.

USI officials say the service is open to students, faculty, staff and the general public.

The sessions will be held by appointment only in the Business and Engineering Center on the following Mondays: January 31, February 7, 14, 21 and 28; and March 14 and 21.

Appointments will be available at 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Face masks are required during the visit, and social distancing protocols will be in place.

“We are excited to continue to provide free tax preparation to members of our USI and surrounding community with protocols in place to ensure a safe experience for our students and clients,” Dr. Brett Bueltel, Assistant Professor of Accounting and Site Coordinator for the USI VITA Program, says. “Our students are excited for the opportunity to serve our community and gain relevant, real-world experience in preparing tax returns.”

VITA sites do not prepare Schedule C business forms or Schedule E rental forms. Federal and state tax returns are prepared at the time of the appointment, and all taxpayers must be available to sign their returns. Preparation of returns typically takes 90 minutes to complete.

You are required to bring tax information, photo identification cards, and Social Security cards for themselves and any dependents.

International students must bring their passports and visas as well. The IRS encourages electronic filing and returns will be filed electronically for those who are eligible.

Please bring copies of your prior year state and federal tax returns if they are available. Your tax returns from the prior year are very helpful in preparing correct and complete current year returns. Paper returns will be prepared for those taxpayers who do not qualify for electronic filing or prefer paper returns.

To make an appointment, call the Romain College of Business at 812-464-1718.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.