UE hosting watch party for its episode on ‘The College Tour’

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is inviting the public to a watch party.

As we reported, UE has their very own episode of “The College Tour”, a new TV series that provides in-depth looks into universities across the nation.

The watch party will be inside UE’s Ridgeway University Center.

The pre-show starts at 8:30 tonight with free snacks provided, music, giveaways and photos on the purple carpet.

The episode will follow at 9 p.m.

