UE hosting watch party for its episode on ‘The College Tour’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is inviting the public to a watch party.

As we reported, UE has their very own episode of “The College Tour”, a new TV series that provides in-depth looks into universities across the nation.

The watch party will be inside UE’s Ridgeway University Center.

The pre-show starts at 8:30 tonight with free snacks provided, music, giveaways and photos on the purple carpet.

The episode will follow at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.