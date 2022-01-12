UE hosting watch party for its episode on ‘The College Tour’
Jan. 12, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is inviting the public to a watch party.
As we reported, UE has their very own episode of “The College Tour”, a new TV series that provides in-depth looks into universities across the nation.
The watch party will be inside UE’s Ridgeway University Center.
The pre-show starts at 8:30 tonight with free snacks provided, music, giveaways and photos on the purple carpet.
The episode will follow at 9 p.m.
