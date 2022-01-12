Birthday Club
Students, staff at Castle High School to begin wearing masks

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - All students and staff at Castle High School will be required to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.

That starts Wednesday.

This is the “circuit breaker” model we reported last week.

It requires extra covid precautions if the school passes the following thresholds:

  • The total number of positive cases in a school exceeds two percent of the total number of students and staff.
  • The number of students and staff required to quarantine exceeds five percent of the student and staff population.

School officials say this is a two-week mandate.

They will reevaluate the masking requirement after January 25.

