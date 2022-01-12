Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.(Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water Services via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The colossal 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a dinosaur have been found in the U.K.

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The dinosaur is nearly 33-feet long and its skull weighs one ton. They said the ichthyosaur was considered the apex predator that was once at the top of the food chain.

Researchers say this discovery is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the region.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gracie’s owners plead guilty to employing aliens and money laundering
Santa Claus Haus
Santa Claus organization removes ‘Santa’ from board, confirms internal audit
Christian West.
Deputy jailer arrested after contraband investigation at detention center
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41
Owensboro fire on W. 12th St.
Coroner identifies Owensboro woman killed in Sat. morning house fire

Latest News

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., listens to testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
Sen. Rounds pushes GOP to get ‘louder’ on false Trump claims
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
1/6 panel requests interview from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy
Farbest Foods moving forward with $12M expansion for Huntingburg facility
Farbest Foods moving forward with $12M expansion for Huntingburg facility
Gov. Beshear outlines budget plan for health care
Indiana COVID-19
Record 656 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.