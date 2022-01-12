Record 656 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 15,091 new COVID-19 cases and 125 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,393,574 cases and 19,319 deaths.

The state map shows only 11 counties in the entire state in orange. All other counties are in red.

The map shows one new death in Warrick County.

It shows 656 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 208 new cases in Warrick County, 163 new cases in Dubois County, 55 new cases in Perry County, 49 new cases in Posey County, 143 new cases in Gibson County, 37 new cases in Spencer County, and 34 new cases in Pike County.

The new case rate in Vanderburgh County is by far a pandemic record for a single day total. The previous record was last Wednesday with 542 new cases.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 42,948 cases, 521 deaths

Dubois Co. - 10,279 cases, 151 deaths

Warrick Co. - 15,003 cases, 210 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,491 cases, 55 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,923 cases, 46 deaths

Gibson Co. - 8,593 cases, 125 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,228 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,950 cases, 45 deaths

