Parks department pitches $600k in repairs for Owensboro pool

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department is recommending a six-figure upgrade to Cravens Pool.

While speaking at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, Parks Director Amanda Rogers suggested the city earmark $600,000 to upgrade the 46-year old facility.

Rogers says the Parks Department is facing several structural and mechanical issues, including some that are nearly one decade old. The recommendation comes after a public meeting to address the issues last fall.

With these suggested improvements, Rogers says the life of Cravens Pool could be extended at least another 10 years.

“It’s going to last a lot more than 10 years,” Rogers said. “This pool lasted 46 years, so I anticipate that what we put into this pool would last no less than 10 years. But I would feel confident we could get 15 or 16 years out of that location.”

On top of those needed repairs, Rogers also proposed adding additional seating, playable fountains and slides. Rogers says putting off repairs could keep Cravens Pool from opening at all this summer.

