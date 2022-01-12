Birthday Club
Owensboro organizations to receive $25K worth of donated medical supplies

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several Owenbsoro organizations will receive a large donation of medical supplies and equipment thanks to Louisville nonprofit SOS.

Officials say the supplies are valued at more than $25,000 and includes PPE, personal hygiene items, first aid and wound care supplies.

The donated supplies will support social services agencies, as well as medical education by providing hands-on learning experiences for students.

This effort was organized in partnership with The Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, which will also help with distributing the supplies to the organizations.

According to a press release, SOS collects surplus medical supplies from hospitals and medical institutions and redistributes them to local, regional and global communities in need.

Officials with SOS say by doing this, they divert approximately 500,000 lbs from going into landfills each year.

The organizations receiving supplies and equipment include:

  • Puzzle Pieces
  • Owensboro Regional Recovery
  • Help Office
  • CASA
  • St. Benedicts Homeless Shelter
  • West Daviess County Family Resource Center
  • Girls Inc.
  • Family Resource Youth Services Center at Daviess Co. HS
  • East Daviess County Family Resource Center
  • Boulware Mission
  • Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club
  • H.L. Neblett Community Center
  • Oasis Inc.
  • Burns Middle School
  • Audobon Area Community Care Clinic
  • Meadow Lands Elementary School
  • Central Daviess County Family Resource Center
  • Truth Outreach
  • Crossroads Inc.
  • Owensboro Public Schools
  • Opportunity Center

