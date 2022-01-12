Owensboro organizations to receive $25K worth of donated medical supplies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several Owenbsoro organizations will receive a large donation of medical supplies and equipment thanks to Louisville nonprofit SOS.

Officials say the supplies are valued at more than $25,000 and includes PPE, personal hygiene items, first aid and wound care supplies.

The donated supplies will support social services agencies, as well as medical education by providing hands-on learning experiences for students.

This effort was organized in partnership with The Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, which will also help with distributing the supplies to the organizations.

According to a press release, SOS collects surplus medical supplies from hospitals and medical institutions and redistributes them to local, regional and global communities in need.

Officials with SOS say by doing this, they divert approximately 500,000 lbs from going into landfills each year.

The organizations receiving supplies and equipment include:

Puzzle Pieces

Owensboro Regional Recovery

Help Office

CASA

St. Benedicts Homeless Shelter

West Daviess County Family Resource Center

Girls Inc.

Family Resource Youth Services Center at Daviess Co. HS

East Daviess County Family Resource Center

Boulware Mission

Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club

H.L. Neblett Community Center

Oasis Inc.

Burns Middle School

Audobon Area Community Care Clinic

Meadow Lands Elementary School

Central Daviess County Family Resource Center

Truth Outreach

Crossroads Inc.

Owensboro Public Schools

Opportunity Center

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.