Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Oreo debuts new chocolate confetti cake flavor for 110th birthday

The new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo...
The new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo crème, and the second is a chocolate cake flavor. Then, the crème and the cookie itself are covered in sprinkles.(Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday with a new flavor – limited-edition chocolate confetti cake cookies.

And yes, while Oreo does already have a chocolate birthday cake flavor, these are next-level goodness.

According to a press release, the new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo crème, and the second is a chocolate cake flavor. Then, the crème and the cookie itself are covered in sprinkles.

Oreo says it is the first flavor to ever have sprinkles both in and on the cookie.

As with nearly every Oreo flavor, the cookies are dairy-free and vegan-friendly.

The chocolate confetti cake cookies will be on sale starting Jan. 31, ahead of Oreo’s birthday March 6 – the day the cookies were first sold back in 1912 in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gracie’s owners plead guilty to employing aliens and money laundering
Santa Claus Haus
Santa Claus organization removes ‘Santa’ from board, confirms internal audit
Christian West.
Deputy jailer arrested after contraband investigation at detention center
Owensboro fire on W. 12th St.
Coroner identifies Owensboro woman killed in Sat. morning house fire
Brandon Frederick
Manslaughter charge filed after deadly summer crash in Henderson

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills
The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
‘Legendary leader’ Harry Reid lies in state at US Capitol
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
FILE - Boats prepare to tow giant Olympic rings as they are removed from the waterfront area at...
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs
Health officials report 100 new COVID cases in Muhlenberg Co.