OPD investigating after one man hospitalized with gunshot wound

(Source: Gray News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department responded to the 2400 block of West 9th Street for a reported shooting.

They say it happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers say when they arrived they found a man with a single gunshot wound.

According to a press release, the man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives are investigating the incident and asking for anyone with information to call the police department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

