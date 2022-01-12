Officers: Man arrested on drunk driving charges after hit & run with children inside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was allegedly intoxicated when officers say he got in a wreck with two juveniles in his car and left the scene.

Officers were called to the intersection of Highway 41 and Lincoln Avenue for a reported hit and run Tuesday night.

Witnesses on scene told them a blue car rear-ended another vehicle before backing up and taking off.

Another witness told authorities they followed the car to the area of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach.

There, they say the vehicle ran a stoplight and turned north on South Weinbach, nearly colliding with another vehicle.

Authorities received another report of the car a few minutes later in the 100 block of South Weinbach.

The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot in the area of the University of Evansville after the reporter said he went up on the sidewalk several times and nearly hit a pole.

According to an affidavit, the car had heavy front-end damage. A three-month-old and four-year-old were also inside the vehicle.

Officers say the four-year-old was not in a car seat and had blood on his lip.

They say the driver, 29-year-old Reginald Currington Jr., had slurred speech; and say they could also smell alcohol on his breath.

Authorities gave him a portable breath test that resulted in the BAC of .187.

Currington was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

