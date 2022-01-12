Birthday Club
New president named for Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A ceremonial changing of seats took place Tuesday afternoon for the Vanderburgh County Commissioners.

Jeff Hatifield becomes president of Vanderburgh County of Commissioners for 2022.

“Commissioner Musgraves? ‘Yes.’ Commissioner Shoulders? ‘Yes.’ President Hatifield? ‘Yes.’ I am a yes as well. So on that note, thank you again. We will switch seats now, and Commissioner Hatifield will now be sitting in this middle seat.”

Commissioner Ben Shoulders will now serve as vice president. This comes just one day after a change in leadership on the Evansville City Council.

They say Third Ward Councilman Zac Heronemus was elected president - while Fourth Ward Councilman Alex Burton was re-elected as vice president.

