NE Dubois going virtual due to COVID surge

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Because of a surge of COVID cases, officials at NE Dubois County Schools have decided to temporarily switch to virtual learning.

It will be on Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14th.

Lunch will be available both Thursday and Friday at the Jr/Sr High School. You should enter through door #12. A form to sign up for a lunch will be made available via text or email.

All sporting events will be postponed through the weekend. Practices can still take place, and coaches will use proper precautions.

School is not in session Monday, January 17.

Students return on Tuesday, January 18.

