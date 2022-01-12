Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

NE Dubois going virtual due to COVID surge

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Because of a surge of COVID cases, officials at NE Dubois County Schools have decided to temporarily switch to virtual learning.

It will be on Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14th.  

Lunch will be available both Thursday and Friday at the Jr/Sr High School. You should enter through door #12.  A form to sign up for a lunch will be made available via text or email.  

All sporting events will be postponed through the weekend.  Practices can still take place, and coaches will use proper precautions.

School is not in session Monday, January 17.

Students return on Tuesday, January 18.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gracie’s owners plead guilty to employing aliens and money laundering
Santa Claus Haus
Santa Claus organization removes ‘Santa’ from board, confirms internal audit
Christian West.
Deputy jailer arrested after contraband investigation at detention center
Owensboro fire on W. 12th St.
Coroner identifies Owensboro woman killed in Sat. morning house fire
Brandon Frederick
Manslaughter charge filed after deadly summer crash in Henderson

Latest News

USI
USI students offering free tax prep
Health officials report 100 new COVID cases in Muhlenberg Co.
Grippo's truck stolen from Evansville
Surveillance video shows moment Grippo’s truck was stolen
Surveillance video shows the moment Grippo’s truck was stolen.
Surveillance video shows moment Grippo’s truck was stolen