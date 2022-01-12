Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have passed a bill that would provide up to 10 more days of remote instruction for use at the school, classroom, grade or group level for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The legislation does not provide for unlimited nontraditional instruction days.

A Kentucky House panel has also approved a bill aimed at allowing students to receive excused absences from school for mental health reasons.

The measure won bipartisan support in clearing the House Education Committee on Tuesday.

The bill goes to the full House next.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gracie’s owners plead guilty to employing aliens and money laundering
Christian West.
Deputy jailer arrested after contraband investigation at detention center
Santa Claus Haus
Santa Claus organization removes ‘Santa’ from board, confirms internal audit
Owensboro fire on W. 12th St.
Coroner identifies Owensboro woman killed in Sat. morning house fire
Brandon Frederick
Manslaughter charge filed after deadly summer crash in Henderson

Latest News

Authorities called to wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway Tues. night
Authorities called to wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway Tues. night
UE hosting watch party for its episode on ‘The College Tour’
Authorities called to wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway Tues. night
Authorities called to wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway Tues. night
Phillip Brundage.
Haubstadt man accused in child pornography case expected in court