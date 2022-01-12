Henderson solar farm project receives state approval

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Municipal Power and Light have partnered with another company to bring a solar farm to the area, and make the area a little more reliant on renewable sources.

The electrical and utility company works hard to keep their customers’ lights on.

”Our focus when we look at future power supply is low cost and reliable,” Brad Bickett, power supply director for HMP&L said.

To this end, HMP&L officials have partnered with Community Energy Solar in 2020 to build the solar farm, and got approval from the state recently to move forward with the project.

They plan for it to cover 541 acres over two main areas south of the Kentucky Route 425 bypass and west of Lovers Lane. Officials expect it to generate 117 million kilowatt-hours per year, and cover about 20% of HMP&L’s energy demand.

This development doesn’t mean everything will be changing, at least not right away.

”We’re going to continue to depend on some of the sources that we’ve had in the past, but it’s certainly changing rapidly,” Bickett said.

Having diversified sources of energy could make a difference to the area’s economy. County officials say some businesses looking for a place to settle require certain amounts of the energy they use to be from renewable sources. The project would give Henderson this extra selling point.

”I think it’s an interesting development,” Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider said. “I think you’re going to see solar farms of this size all over Kentucky because Kentucky’s a manufacturing state and the power’s already cheap here, and it can be made even less expensive.”

HMP&L says producing energy locally will cut down on transportation costs. The agreement with Community Energy Solar will have a comparable cost to what they are paying now, and will be fixed over 20 years.

”It’s a very interesting time to be in power supply, with so many different resources that are becoming more economic, and we’re seeing that solar is obviously more competitive than it used to be,” Bickett said.

Officials say they are planning to start construction by the end of this year and have everything up and running by 2023.

