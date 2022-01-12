Birthday Club
Haubstadt man accused in child pornography case expected in court

Phillip Brundage.
Phillip Brundage.(Indiana State Police.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - A Haubstadt man is expected in court Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say Phillip Brundage is accused of possessing child pornography.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children landed him in handcuffs late last year.

Troopers say child pornography was found during a search of his home on Hirsch Woods Lane.

We could have an update on the case later in the day.

