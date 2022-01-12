Haubstadt man accused in child pornography case expected in court
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - A Haubstadt man is expected in court Wednesday.
Indiana State Police say Phillip Brundage is accused of possessing child pornography.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children landed him in handcuffs late last year.
Troopers say child pornography was found during a search of his home on Hirsch Woods Lane.
We could have an update on the case later in the day.
