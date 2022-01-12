Farbest Foods moving forward with $12M expansion for Huntingburg facility

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is now underway on a $12.8 million expansion project at the Farbest Foods turkey processing facility in Huntingburg.

Stellar, which is a fully integrated design, engineering, construction and mechanical services firm, is providing planning, design, pre-construction and construction services for the more than 22,000-square-foot expansion.

“It’s important for us to keep evolving and improving our practices at Farbest so we can maintain our mission of providing customers with top-grade turkey products,” Ted Seger, president of Farbest Foods said. “We knew Stellar’s expertise and experience would make them a great partner as we work to improve our already world-class facility.”

“This new addition will enable Farbest to transition from manual turkey deboning to a more automated, machine-driven process,” Tyler Netting, the project’s lead construction manager with Stellar said. “We’re building out the new refrigerated space and adjacent shipping docks, which will enable the owner to incorporate new equipment into the deboning room.”

The project began in September 2021 and is on track to be completed in July 2022.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.