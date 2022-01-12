Doctor discusses COVID as pandemic continues to evolve

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For over two years now, we’ve learned a lot from doctors about the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, as new variants make their way into our daily lives, you probably still have questions.

With an influx of information coming at you almost every day, we sat down with a local doctor to get some of those questions answered as the pandemic continues to evolve.

Dr. David Schultz, a family practice physician in Evansville, says to stay safe this winter with COVID variants spreading and other illnesses like the flu, the best thing you can do is monitor your symptoms.

Dr. Schultz says if you get a cough, congestion or a runny nose, it’s probably a good idea to stay at home and see how the next day or two goes.

Dr. Schultz says if you’re not feeling much better then it’s probably time to get an appointment with your physician scheduled and maybe get tested for the Coronavirus or the flu.

Now we’ve seen an incredible increase in COVID-19 cases recently. Dr. Schultz says checking in on your mental health through all of this is just as important as anything else.

“If you have good mental health you’re more likely to have good physical health and vise versa,” Dr. Schultz said. “So it’s very very important for us to maintain an adequate amount of socialization, so we can have that human contact. It’s very very important. Not just for the younger persons but for all of individuals in society, including those who are elderly and those who are retired.”

Although socialization is important, Dr. Schultz says a good indication of maybe sitting a gathering out is checking your symptoms.

If you’re not feeling well, you should probably stay home.

