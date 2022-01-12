Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A semi and a car crashed in Evansville early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 at Highway 41 and Boonville New Harmony Road.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car ran a red light and hit the back of the semi.

Deputies say the driver then ran from the scene.

However, he was found later at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Deputies say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

We’re told the driver of the car is expected to be booked into jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gracie’s owners plead guilty to employing aliens and money laundering
Christian West.
Deputy jailer arrested after contraband investigation at detention center
Santa Claus Haus
Santa Claus organization removes ‘Santa’ from board, confirms internal audit
Owensboro fire on W. 12th St.
Coroner identifies Owensboro woman killed in Sat. morning house fire
Brandon Frederick
Manslaughter charge filed after deadly summer crash in Henderson

Latest News

Authorities called to wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway Tues. night
Authorities called to wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway Tues. night
Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days
UE hosting watch party for its episode on ‘The College Tour’
Authorities called to wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway Tues. night
Authorities called to wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway Tues. night
Phillip Brundage.
Haubstadt man accused in child pornography case expected in court