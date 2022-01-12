Deputies: Man runs after crash involving semi on Hwy 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A semi and a car crashed in Evansville early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 at Highway 41 and Boonville New Harmony Road.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car ran a red light and hit the back of the semi.

Deputies say the driver then ran from the scene.

However, he was found later at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Deputies say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

We’re told the driver of the car is expected to be booked into jail.

