Dawson Springs funeral home owner reacts to tornado devastation

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs opened its doors in 1909; so it, along with the Beshear family, has deep roots in the community. This made it especially difficult for its owner to see all the devastation in the area.

It’s been a difficult month for the Beshear Funeral Home.

”It has been filled with trauma,” said Jenny Sewell, the funeral home’s owner.

In that time, they’ve held services for six people who died in the tornadoes. Dawson Springs is a small town, so these weren’t strangers.

”Certainly everybody that perished in the tornado, we knew them all,” said Sewell.

One of the tornado victims was even an employee of the funeral home, and a friend to the owner. The two went to high school together in Dawson Springs.

They say it can be an emotional strain, but they still have a job to do.

”You wake up in the morning and you cry, but because of what we do we have learned, it’s difficult at times but we have learned to separate and focus on the tasks at hand,” said Sewell.

The funeral home itself didn’t go unscathed. Part of the roof over their main chapel was damaged, and they had to move services to another area until it can be fixed.

Despite all the damage and grief in the area, they say there’s also gratitude and optimism.

”Is there hope for the future? Yes, there’s hope for the future, and we are very grateful that we have our lives, and we have our health,” said Sewell. “And you know, the rest of it, we can just work out. We’ll just make it happen.”

They say one thing that’s made the past month especially hard is the tornadoes didn’t put a pause on other deaths. They were working to take care of the families of tornado victims all while trying to carry on with business as usual.

