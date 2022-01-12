Birthday Club
Castle girls basketball on track to dominate SIAC

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Castle Lady Knights are once again a dominant force in the SIAC with a 12-4 record overall and 5-0 in the conference.

Now in his fifth season as head coach, Bob Meier is 89-23 with the Lady Knights. He has led the program to three sectional championships.

This season, the varsity roster includes seven seniors, which explains the great depth of the bench.

“We’ve all been together since a really young age,” Castle senior Natalie Niehaus said. “It’s a really cool experience to see what we’ve been working for our whole lives and to have this success.”

Coach Meier said over the past four years, he’s seen this group grow and learn to fight for each other, which he believes has contributed to their consistent success.

“We use the term around here a lot, the Castle family, that once a Knight always a Knight, and they kind of just embody that. We’re getting contributions from several,” Meier said. “Doesn’t matter about X’s and O’s, it’s all about heart and toughness, and they’re going to do their best to try and succeed.”

Next up, the Lady Knights will face 12-3 Memorial on Thursday at 7 p.m.

