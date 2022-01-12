Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. Partly to mostly sunny and warmer as high temps reach 50-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday, cloudy and cool as high temps drop into the upper 30s. There is a slight chance of rain mixing with some snow, however...no travel impacts from a few snow showers. Thursday night, cloudy with mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Low temps dropping into the upper 20s.

Friday, cloudy and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s. Friday night, cloudy with a few flurries as temps drop into the upper 20s.

