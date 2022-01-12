Breezy, Warmer

Birthday Club
1/11 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. Partly to mostly sunny and warmer as high temps reach 50-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday, cloudy and cool as high temps drop into the upper 30s. There is a slight chance of rain mixing with some snow, however...no travel impacts from a few snow showers. Thursday night, cloudy with mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Low temps dropping into the upper 20s.

Friday, cloudy and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s. Friday night, cloudy with a few flurries as temps drop into the upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

