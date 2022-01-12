Authorities called to wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway Tues. night

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic is moving again Wednesday morning on the Wendell Ford Expressway after a wreck Tuesday night.

That happened around 8 near the exit to New Hartford Road.

Masonville Fire Department posted about the wreck on their official Facebook page.

The post says a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputy was working a separate incident in the area and radioed for help.

Both westbound lanes were closed while crews cleared the scene.

Officials say it was called out with possible injuries.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.