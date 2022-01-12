Birthday Club
Authorities called to wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway Tues. night

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic is moving again Wednesday morning on the Wendell Ford Expressway after a wreck Tuesday night.

That happened around 8 near the exit to New Hartford Road.

Masonville Fire Department posted about the wreck on their official Facebook page.

The post says a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputy was working a separate incident in the area and radioed for help.

Both westbound lanes were closed while crews cleared the scene.

Officials say it was called out with possible injuries.

