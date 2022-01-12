Birthday Club
On Alert for possibly wintry weather this weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Highs popped into the lower 50s on Wednesday with sunshine and south winds. Moisture will begin to stream north on Wednesday night and Thursday, so clouds will overspread the region for the end of the work week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will rise into the mid 40s. Things get interesting over the weekend as a weather system dives in from the northwest, then digs across Tennessee before moving up through the Appalachians on Sunday. Depending on the track of the low and temperatures and moisture in the atmosphere, we could see some snow or a wintry mix on Saturday and Sunday. Colder air settles in for the first part of next week with highs in the lower 30s and lows in the teens.

