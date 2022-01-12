Birthday Club
2 arrested in Owensboro storage unit burglaries

Terry Vincent, Jr. and Yesenia Vazquez
Terry Vincent, Jr. and Yesenia Vazquez(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say two people were charged with several burglaries from storage units that have happened over the last several weeks.

Terry L. Vincent, Jr., 36, was charged with 12 counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, four counts of Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree, and Giving an Officer False Identifying Information.

Yesenia A. Vazquez, 32, was charged with three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree and Giving an Officer False Identifying Information.

Detectives continue to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

