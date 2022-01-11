Birthday Club
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear announcing investments in infrastructure & tourism

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is announcing priorities in his upcoming budget proposal related to infrastructure improvements and investments in economic development and tourism.

He’s at the State Capitol and joined by Secretary of Tourism and Arts and Heritage Cabinet Mike Berry

You can watch that live here at 1 p.m. Central.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

