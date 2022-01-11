Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re learning new information on the deadly Bronx Apartment fire in New york. It’s a tragedy many may be wondering how a fire like that would be handled here.

FEMA has approved millions of dollars for Kentuckians to rebuild their lives following last month’s deadly tornado.

Today President Biden and Vice President Harris will renew a push for federal voting rights legislation when they speak in Atlanta.

We’re getting a look at a new feature in Warrick County. Jessica Costello is live this morning with more details.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Schnur joined a study with Johns Hopkins at Indiana University Health for a treatment...
Evansville woman receives newly approved COVID-19 antibody treatment
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Brian Rodriguez
Officials: Man killed at Knox Co. mine was a father of 7
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

Tuesday Night Lights coming to Friedman Park.
Tuesday Night Lights coming to Friedman Park
Part of Hogue Rd. closed on Evansville’s west side due to water line project
Part of Hogue Rd. closed on Evansville’s west side due to water line project.
Part of Hogue Rd. closed on Evansville’s west side due to water line project
Tuesday Night Lights coming to Friedman Park.
Tuesday Night Lights coming to Friedman Park