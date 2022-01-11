Tuesday Night Lights coming to Friedman Park

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new feature coming to Warrick County. Friedman Park officials are lighting up paths for the community.

It’s usually around Christmas time when you see all those lights but the park board decided why not enjoy them a little longer.

This is called Tuesday Night Lights at Friedman Park.

The park manager tells me they recognized that during the winter months people usually have a hard time getting out to the park on weekdays.

If they work day shift hours the park is often dark in the morning when they leave for work and dark by the time they get home.

So the board came up with the idea to start having one night a week, where they could have an event that would be for folks to come out walk and enjoy the park at night.

Having the lights on and having a staff member on duty is a cost to the park, but the park manager tells me they felt that it would be a greater benefit to the public to have a night they could come out.

So for this event every week, the park will have the lights on until 7 p.m. each Tuesday night for people to walk, ride bikes, dog walk and more.

Park officials say they’re hopeful they’ll be able to make this event bigger in the future by adding food trucks.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.