Tree & debris removal continues in Bremen on KY 181

(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will continue removing trees, brush and debris at Bremen on KY 181 in Muhlenberg County.

Officials say the work site on KY 181 will be from mile-marker 22.97 to mile-marker 23.9 between Buttermilk Road and KY 175.

KYTC crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They ask drivers to find another route while work is being done.

They say school busses will still have access to their routes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

