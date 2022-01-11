Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Large electrical transformer being transported Wednesday

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they will be helping with a large load escort Wednesday.

They say from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., CenterPoint Energy will be moving a large electrical transformer.

Police say a large portion of the move will be on Oak Hill Rd (from Bergdolt to Kansas) and Boonville-New Harmony (from Hwy 41 to Big Cynthiana Rd).

They say some of these roads are narrow, and they ask people to avoid the the following below.

They’ll start at the CenterPoint Energy Yard located at 2601 Bergdolt Road and end at 4500 Upper Mount Vernon Road.

1. East Bergdolt Road

2. North Oak Hill Road

3. West Kansas Road

4. South HWY 57

5. North HWY 41

6. West West Boonville New Harmony Road

7. South HWY 65

8. West HWY 66

9. South University Parkway

10. East Upper MT Vernon Road

