Santa Claus organization removes ‘Santa’ from board, confirms internal audit

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An organization ins Santa Claus, Indiana, has let go their executive director, and the VP of their board confirms they are doing an internal audit.

The organization is Santa Claus Haus. They work to make sure Santa is available to serve the community year-round. Their mission statement shows they support other charities, especially those that have to do with children’s health and welfare.

In a Facebook post, the organization said they place a high priority on professional conduct and financial responsibility.

It says the board determined that the actions, conduct, and decisions of its executive director did not align well with the organization’s goals and approach.

Board Vice President Kathy Reinke tells us they are meeting Wednesday to discuss their next steps.

She confirms Tim Mack, who was the Santa for Santa Claus Haus, was removed as Executive Director.

