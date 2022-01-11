S. Illinois health officials share changes in contact tracing

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The state of Illinois is reporting a pandemic total of 2,460,270 COVID-19 cases and 28,568 COVID-19 related deaths.

They say 74.3% of Illinoisans have received both vaccine doses, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Wayne County Health Officials say just 35.92% of the county is fully vaccinated. They say they don’t have enough staff to handle all the calls coming in from the community, and area healthcare providers are overwhelmed.

Wabash County Health officials said Monday they had a pandemic record of 55 new COVID cases in a single day. They are urging people to stay home if they are sick, wash hands, and wear a mask.

Both departments said there are changes to contact tracing.

Egyptian Health Department officials, who cover White County, report 32 new cases Tuesday there.

Anyone ages five and up is eligible for the vaccine. You can find testing and vaccine sites here.

Here are the total number of cases and deaths Illinois is reporting in our area counties.

Wabash Co. - 2,607 cases and 19 deaths

Edwards Co. - 1,338 cases and 22 deaths

Wayne Co. - 3,836 cases and 67 deaths

White Co. - 3,667 cases and 35 deaths

