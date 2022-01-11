Part of Hogue Rd. closed on Evansville’s west side due to water line project.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hogue Road on the west side of Evansville is closed from Williams Road to Boehne Camp Road.

Evansville Water and Sewer crews say it’s part of that new and ongoing water line project.

Perry Heights Middle School is near the closed section so traffic could be impacted there.

Officials say local access will be available, but through traffic should detour using the Lloyd Expressway.

It’s expected to be closed until April.

Water crews are also closing West Maryland Street from Harmony Way to North Sonntag Avenue.

