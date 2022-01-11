Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Officials: Branchville Correctional Facility experiencing COVID outbreak

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jail officials are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at the Branchville Correctional Facility in Perry County.

Officials sent an email canceling their “advisory board meeting” scheduled for later this month because of an increase in cases.

They say they are working to reduce the number of cases.

According to the state website, 15 inmates and seven staff members currently have COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Schnur joined a study with Johns Hopkins at Indiana University Health for a treatment...
Evansville woman receives newly approved COVID-19 antibody treatment
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Brian Rodriguez
Officials: Man killed at Knox Co. mine was a father of 7
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

Blood donations urgently needed
Governor Eric Holcomb.
Gov. Holcomb to deliver 2022 State of the State address
Tuesday Night Lights coming to Friedman Park.
Tuesday Night Lights coming to Friedman Park
Officials: Branchville Correctional Facility experiencing COVID outbreak.
Officials: Branchville Correctional Facility experiencing COVID outbreak