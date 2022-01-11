Officials: Branchville Correctional Facility experiencing COVID outbreak.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jail officials are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at the Branchville Correctional Facility in Perry County.

Officials sent an email canceling their “advisory board meeting” scheduled for later this month because of an increase in cases.

They say they are working to reduce the number of cases.

According to the state website, 15 inmates and seven staff members currently have COVID-19.

