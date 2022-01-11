Officers: One person arrested after home was shot in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was arrested after officers were called to a firearm discharge Monday night.

That happened in the 1000 block of Pennbrooke Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Officers say a home was hit with a bullet. They tell us no one was hurt.

Detectives responded to investigate and found 27-year-old Cody Dennison several hours later.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and one of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

