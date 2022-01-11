Birthday Club
Mild Wednesday, on alert for wintry weather Saturday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies again on Tuesday as high temps climbed into the upper 30s. South winds will pick up and help keep overnight lows near 30-degrees. Wednesday will be sunny and the warmest day of the week as highs reach 50. Clouds return on Thursday and Friday, so afternoon temps will drop back into the mid 40s. The next weather maker moves in Friday night and Saturday. We are on alert for the possibility of wintry precip on Saturday, based on the recent trend in the long-range models. Too early to say how much snow or wintry mix we will get, but the potential is there.

