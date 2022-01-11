Birthday Club
Manslaughter charge filed after deadly summer crash in Henderson

Brandon Frederick
Brandon Frederick(Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Waverly, Kentucky, man was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Brandon Frederick, 35, is charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence.

He’s being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

The jail website shows he’s due in court August 22 at 8 a.m.

Police tell us a grand jury just indicted Frederick. They had been waiting on some blood work before they sent the case.

They say the crash happened July 17 in the 600 block of S. Green Street.

Officers say Frederick’s passenger, Brian Henry, was killed.

Two other cars were involved in the crash, but nobody else was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

