Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 1

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 1.

Caleb Niehaus, senior forward, Castle: Niehaus scored 16 points and had 6 rebounds in Friday’s overtime victory against Memorial.

Alex Schaeffer, senior forward, Heritage Hills: Schaeffer tied his career high, scoring 14 points in Friday’s win over Gibson Southern. He had 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Avery Kelley, sophomore guard, Memorial: Kelley scored 14 points, had 5 assists, and grabbed 3 rebounds, in the Memorial girls basketball 61-23 win over Central.

Connor Foley, senior forward, Jasper: Foley scored 11 points, got 8 rebounds, and had 2 blocks, in Jasper’s win 48-37 over Reitz.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Schnur joined a study with Johns Hopkins at Indiana University Health for a treatment...
Evansville woman receives newly approved COVID-19 antibody treatment
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Brian Rodriguez
Officials: Man killed at Knox Co. mine was a father of 7
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

Bosse boys basketball team prepares to face Central
Bosse boys basketball team prepares to face Central
Bosse boys basketball team prepares to face Central
Bosse boys basketball team prepares to face Central
Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 1
Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 1
Girls H.S. Basketball Highlights: Perry Central vs. North Posey
Girls H.S. Basketball Highlights: Perry Central vs. North Posey