Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 1.

Caleb Niehaus, senior forward, Castle: Niehaus scored 16 points and had 6 rebounds in Friday’s overtime victory against Memorial.

Alex Schaeffer, senior forward, Heritage Hills: Schaeffer tied his career high, scoring 14 points in Friday’s win over Gibson Southern. He had 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Avery Kelley, sophomore guard, Memorial: Kelley scored 14 points, had 5 assists, and grabbed 3 rebounds, in the Memorial girls basketball 61-23 win over Central.

Connor Foley, senior forward, Jasper: Foley scored 11 points, got 8 rebounds, and had 2 blocks, in Jasper’s win 48-37 over Reitz.

