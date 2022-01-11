Home and car hit by gunfire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a shots fired case.

They say it happened Tuesday shortly after 10:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 9th Street.

Police say a car and an occupied home were hit several times with gunfire.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.