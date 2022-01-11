Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Home and car hit by gunfire in Owensboro

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a shots fired case.

They say it happened Tuesday shortly after 10:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 9th Street.

Police say a car and an occupied home were hit several times with gunfire.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gracie’s owners plead guilty to employing aliens and money laundering
Jess Schnur joined a study with Johns Hopkins at Indiana University Health for a treatment...
Evansville woman receives newly approved COVID-19 antibody treatment
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Brian Rodriguez
Officials: Man killed at Knox Co. mine was a father of 7
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Mom, daughters killed in stabbing inside Kentucky apartment

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
472 new COVID cases, 1 new death reported in Vanderburgh Co.
Traffic Alert: Large electrical transformer being transported Wednesday
Attorney General Cameron helps launch Emergency Contractor Registration Program
Brandon Frederick
Manslaughter charge filed after deadly summer crash in Henderson