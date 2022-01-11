Gracie’s owners plead guilty to employing aliens and money laundering

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have new information into the investigation at Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine in Evansville.

As we reported last February, the restaurant was closed after federal agents served search warrants.

They reopened about a month later.

Court documents name Kent Dam and Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine.

Charges include counts of transporting and harboring aliens, money laundering, and unlawful employment of aliens from January 2017 to February 2021.

Documents show last week, there was a plea agreement in the case. It shows Dam pleaded guilty to the first two counts of transporting and harboring aliens and money laundering.

It shows a possible maximum sentence could be $750,000 in fines, plus 10 years in prison with three years of supervised released on count one and 20 years in prison with three years of supervised release.

The plea agreement shows fines will be at least $35,000, but could be more if the court decides.

Another document filed Thursday names the restaurant with Gracie Sung as the representative.

It shows a guilty plea on count 3, which is unlawful employment of aliens.

It shows the agreement includes a sentence was of two years on probation and a $15,000 fine.

