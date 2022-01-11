Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

FEMA approves $9.3 million for Kentucky tornado victims

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - FEMA officials confirm as of today $9.3 million have been approved to help Kentuckians get their start to rebuild their lives.

“Just a little over 70 percent of that, $6.6 million have gone for housing assistance, for repairs, rental assistance, to make sure people have a safe place to stay,” said FEMA public affairs specialist Roberto Baltodano.

That means regardless if your home is missing some shingles, or has been entirely knocked from its foundation, there is help if you apply for it.

“This is not a handout, these are your tax dollars at work,” Baltodano said. “This is help that is here for you. Yes, there may be people that suffered less destruction than others, but you were a victim of a disaster and you are in the declared area.”

But, there is a deadline to apply, and it’s coming up.

“It’s very important, we’re only a month away. February 11, 2022 is the deadline for Kentuckians to apply for this assistance,” said Baltodano. “We encourage those who have not done so to do so now.”

FEMA has made it their goal to spread the word to keep the help going. They’re encouraging Kentuckians to keep doing the same so everyone in need can get that help.

“It is amazing to see how people have stepped up to help each other and how information has gone,” Baltodano said. “We see Kentuckians carrying out the message among themselves making sure others know there is assistance. But we know the need is greater.”

Information on how to apply for the assistance can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Jess Schnur joined a study with Johns Hopkins at Indiana University Health for a treatment...
Evansville woman receives newly approved COVID-19 antibody treatment
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Brian Rodriguez
Officials: Man killed at Knox Co. mine was a father of 7
The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Taylor Avenue on...
4 people displaced after Evansville house fire

Latest News

One month since deadly tornadoes in Western Ky.
One month since deadly tornadoes in Western Ky.
Deadly Storms 2021
Remembering victims of December’s deadly tornadoes
Remembering victims of December’s deadly tornadoes
Remembering victims of December’s deadly tornadoes
FEMA approves $9.3 million for Kentucky tornado victims
FEMA approves $9.3 million for Kentucky tornado victims