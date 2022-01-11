Birthday Club
Bosse boys basketball team prepares to face Central

Rescheduled to Tuesday after severe weather postponement
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historically dominant Bosse boys basketball program, is now 6-3 on the season, 2-1 in the SIAC.

Last week, the Bulldogs game against 5-3 Central was postponed to Tuesday, January 11, due to severe road conditions.

Over the last five seasons, the Bulldogs are 5-0 against the Bears.

With eight seniors on the varsity roster, the Bulldog have proven they can take care of the ball offensively, but as they renew their rivalry, head coach Shane Burkhart said the way to win is by containing Brady Cato and Blake Herdes.

“Brady Cato is a handful at the box. I think he’s one of, if not the, best post players in the conference. Blake Herdes is a kid that get going at any time. Legitimate game for us right now,” Burkhart said.

“They’re a good team, they’ve given us a run for our money the past three years,” senior point guard Matthew Wagner said. “I just hope we can go out there and execute, do what we need to do to get the win.”

The game is on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

