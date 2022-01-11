Birthday Club
Blood donations urgently needed

(KEYC News Now)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Blood donations are urgently needed right now.

According to the American Red Cross and two other organizations, the US blood supply is at a dangerously low level.

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at https://www.redcrossblood.org/.

