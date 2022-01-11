Attorney General Cameron helps launch Emergency Contractor Registration Program

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron partnered with officials in Hopkins County and Dawson Springs to launch an emergency contractor registration program in the region.

They say the program is to help assist in rebuilding efforts following the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

According to a press release, the program will register contractors looking to assist Kentuckians and prevent “fly-by-night” contractors that often enter areas affected by natural disasters in an attempt to take advantage of consumers.

“We’re committed to supporting our fellow Kentuckians in Dawson Springs and Hopkins County, and implementing this contractor registration program is one step in the rebuilding process,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We will continue to work with local officials to deter bad actors from carrying out scams and ensure that legitimate contractors are able to work in the area.”

Officials say on Jan. 12 representatives from the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection will be on site in Madisonville to assist with registering contractors.

Officials also say the program requires contractors to register prior to doing business. Registered contractors will be issued placards, which must be displayed on their job sites and in the contractor’s vehicle.

Contractors who are already registered with the City of Dawson Springs and Hopkins County can stop by the office to complete registration with Attorney General staff and receive a placard.

They say contractors who are not registered with the city and county will need to complete those registrations before receiving a placard.

The registration office will be at the Hopkins County Government Center, and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials say all questions should be directed to the office by calling 502-871-2424.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.