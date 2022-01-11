Birthday Club
472 new COVID cases, 1 new death reported in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 11,932 new COVID-19 cases and 110 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,378,562 cases and 19,194 deaths.

The state map shows one of the new deaths is in Vanderburgh County.

It shows 472 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 147 new cases in Warrick County, 89 new cases in Dubois County, 44 new cases in Perry County, 38 new cases in Posey County, 57 new cases in Gibson County, 28 new cases in Spencer County, and 13 new cases in Pike County.

Dubois County is holding another evening COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It’s Jan. 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and no appointment is needed.

It will be held at the health department on S. St. Charles Street in Jasper.

Deaconess shared hospitalization numbers Tuesday.

They say 144 people are in their hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 29 are on ventilators. 25 of them are not vaccinated.

Deaconess COVID Hospitalizations as of Jan. 11
Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 42,294 cases, 521 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 10,118 cases, 151 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 14,796 cases, 209 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,436 cases, 55 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 4,874 cases, 46 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 8,453 cases, 125 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 4,191 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,916 cases, 45 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

