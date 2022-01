DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A giant, yellow truck is probably not the most conspicuous, but deputies is Daviess County, Indiana, say one was used in some thefts anyway.

They say the large Grippo’s delivery truck was stolen from Evansville.

Deputies are looking for it, and ask if anyone has seen it to call them at 812-254-1060.

